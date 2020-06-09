DUI suspected in Monday evening head-on collision at Lake Tahoe

A head-on collision Monday evening shutdown U.S. Highway 50 for over an hour.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A head-on collision Monday night shutdown U.S. Highway 50 in both directions at Lake Tahoe.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a “serious injury head-on crash” at about 7:30 p.m.

All four lanes were closed for over an hour while emergency crews helped both drivers get airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

One driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

One lane each for eastbound and westbound motorists opened a little before 9 p.m.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and Nevada Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

A man is in Douglas County custody Tuesday morning for driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm and carrying a concealed weapon.

In addition to the felonies, he faces a charge of driving left of the center lane and is scheduled to appear virtually in Tahoe Township Justice Court at 1 p.m. today.

It is unconfirmed that was the suspected impaired driver in the collision.