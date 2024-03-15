Dungeons and Dragons group gains momentum in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As the dragon rears its head back, preparing to unleash its fiery breath on your group, each of you stands your ground and prepares to leap into action. Roll for initiative!

This battle cry can be heard at Sidellis as a new Dungeons and Dragons meet-up will be regularly gathering at the South Lake Tahoe brewery.

Local Nicholas Brogna was looking for a community to play D&D with, so he posted on Facebook, asking if anyone in South Lake Tahoe would like to meet up and play.

A local D&D player, Grace O’Toole saw Brogna’s post. She’d been wanting a D&D group to form in the area so reached out to Brogna to help organize a regular meet-up.

They were expecting a couple of people to come to the first event on February 26 and they were surprised when over 20 people came, nearly filling Sidellis’ tables.

“D&D is a kind of storytelling board game, if you will. There’s a lot of character choice and character development… involving a group trying to interact with each other and tell an overarching tale,” Brogna said.

Games are led by a Dungeon Master or Game Master who sets up a theme and directs the story. Games can be simple and last a few hours, or complex and last days, weeks or even months.

Both Brogna and O’Toole shared the sentiment that there isn’t really a place in South Lake Tahoe to play.

“This is a game where you would typically go to someone’s house and play in a group of five or six people, the only other context I’ve really seen people play in bigger public spaces would be at a game store,” said O’Toole. She added that the region doesn’t have a game store with table space.

Brogna was incredibly grateful to Sidellis for letting them take over their space, to allow the D&D community to come together.

Since the first night had a bigger turnout than expected, they split everyone up into four groups, with four Game Masters. They found a simpler game script online for the first night, especially for people who might be learning the game, but Brogna said he’s interested in having groups play longer, more intensive games in the future.

The meet-up will occur every other Monday night at Sidellis, starting at 5:30 p.m. The next meet-up is Monday, March 18.

“It’s super exciting to see how much interest there is in Dungeons and Dragons in South Lake, in a pretty small town. It’s just exciting that there are enough folks that are interested in adventuring that we can have a steady game night going,” said O’Toole.

Those interested in learning more or joining can reach out to O’Toole at @thursdaysgrace or Brogna at @spookymountain on Instagram or join the group’s Discord Server at https://discord.com/invite/7Wqn2Xnveg .