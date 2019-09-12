Duran Duran plays Friday at Harveys.

Provided

If you’re hungry like a wolf in wanting to hear some epic pop songs from the ’80s, this weekend at Harveys Outdoor Arena is the perfect chance.

Duran Duran has been playing in front of large crowds for four decades and cruises into South Lake Tahoe on Friday night as part of the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

The band formed in the early 1980s in England and has sold over 100 million records worldwide, including 18 American hit singles and 20 UK top 20 tunes.

The group released its last album, Paper Gods, in 2015, and was hailed by critics as the band’s best work in two decades.

It was their highest-charting release in 22 years and features collaborations with Janelle Monáe, John Frusciante, Kiesza and Jonas Bjerre, of Mew.

Duran Duran, which has original members singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor, has overall released 14 studio albums.

Hit songs to name a few include “A View to a Kill,” “Save a Prayer,” “Girls on Film,” “Finest Hour,” “Come Undone,” “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Rio.”

Tickets were still available early in the week and range from $69.50 to $149.50.

Nevada Live Entertainment Tax (LET) and Ticketmaster fees will be applied to the prices listed. Tickets are sold only through http://www.ticketmaster.com or http://www.apeconcerts.com.

And like all concerts at Harveys, don’t brintg backpacks or oversized bags, coolers, poles, umbrellas, sticks, drones, laser pointers, weapons of any kind or projectiles, unauthorized cameras with removable lenses, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, metal framed bleacher and beach chairs, metal containers and beverage containers larger than 17 ounces, they’re not allowed.