E.coli found in water near Camp Richardson; boil water advisory in affect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – E.coli bacteria was found in the water supply on Friday, September 8 in an isolated area on Forest Service land in the Camp Richardson area and west of Camp Richardson.

According to a State Water Resource Control Board bulletin , “the water storage tank was cleaned by a diver on August 22, 2023 and the tank was not disinfected after the cleaning process.”

“We have consulted with El Dorado County, and we are following the protocol to disinfect the water system. We will be retesting the water and will inform [the public] when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water,” the post continued.

The water board expects to have the problem resolved in 2-3 days. In the meantime, people are warned to boil their water or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. To properly boil water, bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using.

No residential properties are affected but several businesses in the area are impacted.

Impacted businesses include:

Camp Richardson Hotel

General Store & Cafe

Beacon Bar & Grill

Marina Store

Marina Duplex

Richardson House

Rental cabins

Ice Cream Parlor

Keys Cafe at Camp Richardson

Eagles Nest Campground

Badgers Den Campground

RV Village

Valhalla

Pope House

Baldwin Estate

Taylor Creek Visitor Center

Fallen Leaf Campground

For more information, contract Michael Alexander of the USFS at 530-543-2864.