Eagle Protect warns organic industry of glove contamination threat

Eagle Protect recently published the findings of their five-year study measuring the risk of glove contamination.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Eagle Protect, specialist supplier of disposable gloves and personal protective equipment, is warning certified organic food handling workers, processors, and producers of the potential risks of chemicals, toxins, and microbial cross-contamination from gloves, which could affect certification and cause possible recalls.

In just the past six months alone, multiple organic-related products have been recalled for various pathogens including Aspergillus, Listeria, E. coli, Salmonella, and even detectable levels of PFAS – or “forever” – chemicals. To eliminate the potential risk of these costly product recalls, a range of Eagle Protect’s nitrile gloves comply with the USDA’s National Organic Program (NOP) guidelines and regulations.

Eagle Protect recently published the findings of their five-year study measuring the risk of glove contamination, which consisted of independent testing of the interior and exterior glove surfaces of 26 different brands, new and unused. The testing and analysis revealed fecal indicators on up to 50% of gloves, Listeria and E Coli, fungicides, pesticides, and fumigants – all of which can lead to cross-contamination in organic-related supply chains. Additionally, an accelerator used in the glove manufacturing process is also used extensively as a germicide and fungicide. What’s important to note is that FDA food compliance standards do not guarantee a “food-safe” glove, nor does it mitigate contamination risk for users.

“As the proliferation and sale of organic-related products continues to rise, so does the risk of supply chain contamination,” said Steve Ardagh, CEO of Eagle Protect. “Because disposable glove importers aren’t subjected to rigorous FDA monitoring in the U.S., there’s an ever-present risk of cross-contamination in the organic-related products industry. Currently, Eagle Protect is the only global glove supplier whose range of products are continually tested to verify compliance with USDA organic regulations.”

For organic-related producers, product safety and recall prevention begin with sourcing gloves that meet the highest manufacturing and quality control standards. Stringent, third-party testing procedures, product traceability, and routine auditing are all part of Eagle Protect’s proprietary Delta Zero™ glove quality verification program – reducing the threat of supply chain contamination. Delta Zero verified Eagle gloves have undergone third-party laboratory testing, passing a stringent set of standards that guarantees adherence to the highest levels of consistency, safety, and performance. Eagle’s certification includes a five-factor verification process, authenticity of quality raw materials, and the absence of unsafe chemicals, toxins, and microbial contaminants – guaranteeing against fungal, microbial, and pesticide-related contaminants. All the aforementioned threats have the potential to cause cross-contamination of any type of organic-related products.

“Knowing that organic product manufacturers adhere to stringent quality, health, and sanitation, our clients in this business sector can be assured our nitrile gloves meet the strictest standards of food safety, cleanliness, and performance,” said Ardagh. “Our Delta Zero verification process is indicative of our proactive commitment to maintain reliable quality assurance standards, safeguarding both our customers and consumers.” For further company information on Eagle Protect and their Delta Zero glove quality verification program, please visit https://eagleprotect.com .