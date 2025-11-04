Eagle Rock Trail to temporarily close for hazard tree project on Nov. 10

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy will temporarily close the Eagle Rock Trail to protect public safety on November 10, 2025. The Conservancy expects the trail closure to last two to three weeks, weather depending, to facilitate work to address hazard trees adjacent to the trail.

During the closure, the Conservancy will remove approximately 50 hazard trees for public safety on the popular west shore hiking trail. A hazard tree is a dead or dying tree that is at risk of falling, and has a striking target.

The Conservancy acquired Eagle Rock and the surrounding 54.5-acre parcel in 1987 to provide public access, recreation, and opportunities for restoration of environmentally sensitive lands.

The exact timing of the closure is subject to change. The Conservancy will maintain onsite signage updated with current closure timing. Trailhead parking along State Route 89 may also be limited or unavailable during the closure. The Conservancy urges everyone to respect the closure to ensure the safety of workers and the public.