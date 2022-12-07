Early bird tickets available for 51st season of Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is held at the Warren Edward Trepp Stage in Sand Harbor.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Entertainment, family, friends, and refreshments will converge once again this coming summer under the stars on the scenic shore of Lake Tahoe as Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival launches its 51st season.

Featuring live entertainment seven nights a week, June 30-Aug. 20, 2023, at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, LTSF’s 2023 season is headlined by its mainstage production of Little Shop of Horrors — the delectable musical comedy, directed by Victoria Bussert. Little Shop of Horrors will run Tuesdays (select) through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Discounted early bird tickets are on sale and are available through Dec. 31. Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman / music by Alan Menken / based on a film by Roger Corman / screenplay by Charles Griffith) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI .

Could fame, fortune, and love be on the menu for a hapless flower shop assistant after he crosses paths with a new and unusual plant? Or will this strange, sentient seedling have other things in mind?

Little Shop of Horrors is a campy, cheerful romp that has devoured the hearts of audiences throughout the world for over 30 years. The legendary team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid) are behind this delicious sci-fi smash musical that features popular favorites such as “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green.”

“Our 2023 season programming reflects our ongoing efforts to rebuild after three pandemic-disrupted seasons,” said LTSF Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee. “To be prudent, we have decided to produce a single mainstage offering in 2023. We chose to produce the small cast musical Little Shop of Horrors instead of a large-scale Shakespeare title because it enables us to maximize production cost efficiencies — as the musical has already been built, fully rehearsed, and played to great success at our partner theaters in Boise and Cleveland.”

LTSF’s Executive Director Bob Taylor added, “This temporary programming paradigm will position the festival well for the future as we look forward to restoring a two-show mainstage lineup and a return to producing the works of Shakespeare in 2024. We strive to be responsible financial stewards of the festival in the near term, to ensure many seasons of great theater under the stars in the future.”

The LTSF entertainment experience is augmented by opportunities for al fresco dining. Patrons may choose to purchase refreshments at the venue or bring their own food/drink for picnicking. Complete information about picnicking and cooler size limitations may be found at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com/visit/faq .

Adult Early Bird tickets range from $32 – $105. Youth tickets range from $17 – $27. Early Bird discounts have already been applied to the pricing that appears on the LTSF website. No promotional code information is necessary. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.LakeTahoeShakespeare.com or via phone at 800-747-4697.

The festival can create unforgettable and affordable outings for groups of all sizes. Whether a family outing, a corporate event, or a casual gathering of friends, all LTSF visits promise exhilarating entertainment at an extraordinary lakeside setting. For more information about group tickets, benefits, and options, call 775-298-0163 or email lee@tahoebard.com .

A wide range of sponsorship opportunities for organizations of all sizes are available. For information, contact Jen Smith at 775-298-0154 or email at jsmith@tahoebard.com .