Early Bird tickets extended for 6th annual Tahoe Brewfest

The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, on Ski Run Boulevard, a change of location from past events that were at Heavenly Mountain Resort's California Lodge.

Provided/Tahoe Brewfest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Early Bird ticket sales for the 6th annual Tahoe Brewfest have been extended to midnight, April 7.

Tickets purchased through April 7 will be $45 and will increase by $10 after that date for unlimited sampling from 1-5 p.m. VIP tickets will remain the same at $75 with admission at 11 a.m. with taps opening at noon.

Directors of the popular brewfest, which again will take place on Ski Run Boulevard, take pride in the brewfest being one of the largest community events in South Lake Tahoe, annually bringing together thousands of people.

“Tahoe Brewfest prides itself on being one of the largest Tahoe community events, celebrating all that is special about South Lake Tahoe’s mountain culture: our beer, our crafts, our environment and most of all, our community,” said a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome beer lovers from all over the world to enjoy a beautiful day of brew in South Lake Tahoe. We welcome all ages to join us to have a brew-tastic time and help fundraise for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.”

More than 40 breweries and 25 local food and merchandise vendors will be featured along with music, entertainment, games and more.

Beers, Ciders, Kombuchas attending include: 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Alameda Island Brewing, Alibi Ale Works, Altamont Works, Ballast Point Brewing, Calicraft Brewing, Cold Water Brewery, Craft Ohana, Del Cielo Brewing, Dust Bowl Brewing, Faction Brewing, FiftyFifty Brewing, Flying Embers Hard Kombucha, Fort Rock Brewing, Golden State Cider, Great Basin Brewery, Hemly Cider, Juneshine, Knee Deep Brewing, Lead Dog, Mammoth Brewing, Movement Brewing, New Glory, Onibi Beer, Pigeon Head, Pizza Port Brewing, Revision Brewing, Rod & Hammer Whiskey, Sacrament Brewing, Seismic Brewing, Shed Cat Tahoe, Sidellis, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Sincere Cider, Slo Brewing, South Lake Brewing, South of North Brewing, Stateline Brewery, The Turn Bar.

Get your 6th Annual Tahoe Brewfest tickets here: http://www.tahoebrewfest.com .