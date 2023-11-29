Early bird tickets on sale for Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival launches its 52nd season in 2024. Featuring live entertainment seven nights a week during its run, June 28-August 25, 2024 at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, LTSF’s 2024 season is headlined by mainstage productions of productions of The Merry Wives of Windsor, Shakespeare’s uproarious battle of the sexes, and Always…Patsy Cline, the musical celebration of a country legend.

The Merry Wives of Windsor and Always…Patsy Cline will run Tuesdays (select) through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. The Merry Wives of Windsor will be directed by LTSF Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee.

Always…Patsy Cline will be helmed by director, Victoria Bussert. Always…Patsy Cline (created and originally directed by Ted Swindley) is licensed by the Estate of Patsy Cline. All Rights Reserved.

The Merry Wives of Windsor features the rotund rascal Sir John Falstaff and the wise wives of Windsor in one of Shakespeare’s most raucous comedies. With an ego as big as his voracious appetite, Falstaff conspires to woo the two wealthiest married ladies in town and pocket their riches. However, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page devise a scheme of their own to teach him a well-deserved lesson in Wooing 101 which results in a hilariously magnificent treat of monogamously artful deceit.

The Merry Wives of Windsor Photo by TRG Reality

Always…Patsy Cline tells the touching true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, which started in 1961 and continued until the premature death of the renowned country star. Told through Cline’s music, this humorous and heartfelt tribute features 27 songs and many of her unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.

Always…Patsy Cline Photo by TRG Reality

Discounted Early Bird tickets are on sale now. Early Bird ticket discounts are available through December 31.

The LTSF entertainment experience is augmented by opportunities for al fresco dining. Patrons may choose to purchase refreshments at the venue or bring their own food/drink for picnicking. Complete information about picnicking and cooler size limitations may be found at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com/visit/faq .