Early morning blasts follow late night rock slide at Echo Summit

Caltrans crews mop up what's left after blasting boulders that fell into the the roadway. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – An approximated 3 mile stretch of US HWY 50, from Echo Sidehill Viaduct to Flagpole Gun Mount, was limited to one lane as Caltrans crews worked to mop up what was left of a rockslide that occurred late Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans responded just before Midnight which held traffic for several hours in both directions.

“Our guys went out and did some blasting work on the boulders with traffic held in both directions. Traffic was released at 3:15 a.m. Our Meyers crew went back out this morning to do some more clean up work and also an avalanche control operation underway held traffic at 10:53 a.m., that switched to one-way traffic control at 11:19 a.m,” Chief Public Information for Caltrans, Steve Nelson, told the Tribune.

A rockslide was reported at 11:58 p.m on 12/19/23 closing traffic for more than three hours.

According to Caltrans employees on site, the crew first moved boulders to the Northbound lane and with the help of explosives made them easier to handle.

Rockslides are a notorious potential risk during the winter along the Echo Summit corridor.

“Caltrans has done mitigation efforts after the Caldor Fire to help prevent rockslides from occurring on Highway 50 over Echo Summit. Caltrans also does frequent avalanche control above the roadway in the wintertime for safety measures. Keeping the highway safe and open for motorists is our top priority,” said John O’Connell, Public Information Officer, Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County Caltrans District 3.

At noon on Wednesday, the crews estimated a couple hours of work remained. Delays can be expected as they finish.