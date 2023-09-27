Early morning travel delays as NDOT installs traffic signal on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Early-morning travel delays will take place on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way along Tahoe’s east shore Sept. 28 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs a new traffic signal to enhance traffic flow and safety.

Since July, drivers have seen daytime lane and shoulder closures as the base of the signals have been installed and other roadside improvements made.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, motorists should anticipate brief travel stoppages of approximately ten to fifteen minutes between 5 – 6 a.m. as the signals are installed over U.S. 50 at Warrior Way.

The new signal will be activated over coming weeks. Drivers should leave extra time to travel through the intersection and be prepared to stop for the new signal.

Through fall, drivers will also continue to see intermittent weekday single lane closures on U.S. 50 near Warrior Way for finishing construction. The majority of closures will take place weekdays between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., with periodic overnight lane closures.

Once activated, the signal will provide protected turns to and from Warrior Way. In one previous year, nearly 575 turns were made from U.S. 50 and Warrior Way during peak morning and evening commute hours alone. For enhanced emergency response, the signal will temporarily stop traffic as fire engines respond from the nearby fire station.

Crosswalks and sidewalks have also been constructed leading visitors from the signalized intersection into the U.S. Forest Service Zephyr Cove Day Use Area. An infiltration basin and drainage improvements will also be installed north of the intersection to enhance natural roadway stormwater infiltration and water quality.

On-highway parking from north of Warrior Way to the Zephyr Cove Resort entrance has also been permanently removed to reduce safety concerns associated with vehicles parking along the shoulders of the heavily-traveled highway. The parking restrictions are aimed at keeping everyone safer by reducing the potential of pedestrian and other traffic crashes. Motorists previously parked on the narrow shoulder near the highway’s busy travel lanes, creating potential traffic safety concerns. Erosion and dust pollution created by parking on the dirt roadway shoulders can also impact the Lake Tahoe environment.

The project will enhance safety and mobility on the highway corridor traveled by approximately 19,000 vehicles daily.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram for updates from across the state.