Early results in Washoe show new blood for school board, county commission

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevadans will be practicing patience when it comes to getting results. An official from the elections division tweeted at 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 4 that no more results would be released until Nov. 5.

Washoe County has about 85% of votes counted. About 80% of the 7,466 registered Incline Village and Crystal Bay votes have had their ballots counted.

For the Incline Village General Improvement District board of trustees race, Incumbents Sara Schmitz and Matthew Dent are leading with 22% and 21%, respectively and Michaela Tonking is holding down the third seat at 20%. There’s not a lot of jostling room for those to change.

Schmitz is excited with the current results. She barely lost her race for the board in 2018 and spent the last two years being active at board meetings and getting residents informed and engaged on the issues. She was appointed to fill a vacancy in early 2020 and the voters have shown they like the work she’s done so far.

“I feel relieved and now able to regain focus on IVGID and community concerns,” Schmitz said. “I’m grateful to the community for their support and involvement.”

Schmitz faced five other candidates competing for three spots on the board.

“I also am appreciative and impressed by all of the candidates in this election,” Schmitz said. “Everyone conducted themselves with a community focus. It was wonderful to see candidates focusing on their platform instead of character attacks. This makes me hopeful that we will come together and work collaboratively to enhance our community.”

Dent and Tonking have not yet been reached for comment.

One race we can safely call is the Washoe County School District board race for District A. Jeff Church is at 60% and is confident in his chance of taking the seat.

“It’s a daunting task, we’re facing a fiscal tsunami and we’re going to have to make cuts,” Church said.

He adds that ACT scores have recently started to improve for the district and he’s excited to join the board and continue to improve education.

“We have a billion dollar budget and we only make $750 a month so we’re not in it for the money,” Church said.

Newcomer Alexis Hill is looking like she will be the new county commissioner for District 1. she has outdistanced longtime incumbent Marsha Berkbigler.

Hill, who grew up in Sparks, Nev., focused her campaign on conservation and arts and culture.

“I’m cautiously optimistic looking at the early results but I want to be respectful to those voters who took the time to vote on Election Day,” Hill said.

She also said she believed her message resonates, especially up at the lake.

With about 70% of the Washoe vote counted, Hill is sitting at 55% with Berkbigler at 44%.