Early shoppers score savings on week-badges for American Century Championship starting Dec. 1

STATELINE, Nev. – How can you give Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley, Nate Bargatze, Tony Romo, Colin Jost, Annika Sorenstam and 80 more sports and entertainment celebrities as a Christmas gift? With a week-long Grounds Badge to the American Century Championship, the celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe, July 8-12, 2026.

The five-day badge is on sale from December 1 through Christmas Day at https://shorturl.at/Jxjw5 .

Even better, the specially priced $175 online ticket represents 37.5 percent savings compared to the daily ticket price. Talk about an “insanely cool holiday gift guaranteed to sell out.”

Smart shoppers, name droppers and big boppers will have first shot at savings before Christmas – the next purchase opportunity for the week-long Grounds Badges will be April 1 and based on availability. Daily tickets will also go on sale then for $50 per day Wednesday and Thursday and $60 each day Friday through Sunday. Tourism officials encourage visitors to secure the week-long Badge now and lodging in advance for this popular time of summer. For accommodation options visit: visitlaketahoe.com .

South Lake Tahoe is the destination and Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course the place to see many of the biggest names in sports and entertainment for the 37th annual rendition of celebrity golf’s biggest tournament.

The American Century Championship is South Shore’s largest special event, televised on NBC Sports. The week of luminaries, golf, spectacular scenery, and a vibrant nightlife scene at the Stateline casinos and resorts have made it an annual must-attend event. While player commitments will be announced starting in January, fans are guaranteed to see Hall of Famers, All Stars, superstars, fan favorites and entertainment personalities. Participants in 2025 included champion and former National Hockey League All-Star Joe Pavelski along with 2023 champion Stephen Curry, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Kyle Juszczyk, Josh Allen, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Miles Teller, Larry the Cable Guy, and Jack Wagner among the 80+ players.

The American Century Championship is hosted annually at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. in a 54-hole competition aired live on NBC Sports, Peacock and GOLF Channel. American Century Investments, the event’s title sponsor since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports,theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Lake Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8.5 million to local and national non-profits. For tournament information: AmericanCenturyChampionship .

