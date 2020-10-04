Early Sunday morning fire near Crystal Bay quickly doused
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — First responders quickly extinguished a small vegetation fire early Sunday morning in Crystal Bay, on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.
At approximately 2:54 a.m., North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Tahoe Douglas Fire, Truckee Meadows Fire, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a reported blaze near 475 Lakshore Blvd.
Officials said they quickly stopped forward progress on the fire and the Rifle Peak Hand Crew were checking for hot spots after the sun came out making sure the fire was 100% extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nevada State Route 28 was closed temporarily.
