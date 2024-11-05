Early voter turnout numbers high in Douglas County

Preliminary results from the 2024 General Election may be available shortly after the last voter in line has cast a ballot today.

In a call on Friday, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said he was optimistic that once the polls closed on Tuesday, results would be out shortly thereafter.

Election workers have been allowed to process ballots since they started arriving in mid-October. Under state law, counting mailed ballots could begin on Oct. 21, 15 days before Election Day.

As of Election Day eve, Douglas County had the highest turnout in the state, with 67 percent of its 42,169 registered voters casting a ballot. Those included 19,662 mailed ballots and 8,586 who voted early in person, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

That leaves 13,921 active voters to cast a ballot between today.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, Kahle Community Center, the TRE Community Center, the Dresslerville Community Center and the Indian Hills General Improvement District office.

Any voter may cast a ballot in person at any polling place. Dropping off ballots may be done at any polling place up until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots voters received in the mail may be dropped off 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at any open polling place or the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden. They may also be mailed today.

Voters have until Nov. 12 to cure their ballots, one more day due to Veteran’s Day, Aguilar said on Friday.

“Counties have six days after Election Day to cure a voter’s ballot — if the ballot doesn’t get cured within the six-day timeline, it won’t get counted.”

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to canvass the vote on Nov. 15, Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans said on Monday.