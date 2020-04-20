Earth Day activities planned in celebration of 50th anniversary

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Take Care Tahoe and the South Tahoe Earth Day Planning Committee have scheduled daily Earth and climate action themed activities this week in celebration of Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary.

Environmental education organizations around Tahoe and Truckee have designed activities that are fun and educational for both kids and adults, with a different theme each day.

“Despite what’s happening in the world right now, the organizations that love Lake Tahoe and help plan Earth Day celebrations around Tahoe realized there are easy things that every one of us can do from home to honor the Earth and take action on climate initiatives,” Crew Stover, program and outreach coordinator at the Tahoe Fund, a Take Care Tahoe partner said in a press release. “We’ve compiled a variety of fun activities that participants of all ages can join in all week long to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.”

Mother Nature Monday: Help plan and eat three meals without any meat, and check-out the week-long scavenger hunt organized by the Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Transportation Tuesday: To be more mindful of greenhouse gas emissions related to transportation, take action by registering for the 2020 Tahoe Bike Challenge, and go for a walk or ride your bike instead of driving for errands.

Waste Free Wednesday: To combat plastic pollution, which never breaks down in the environment and is a major source of litter in Tahoe, prepare a meal with little or no disposable packaging. The League to Save Lake Tahoe is offering activities to help people understand how much trash they generate and how to reduce their waste footprint, along with a fun neighborhood clean-up activity to Keep Tahoe Blue.

Thrifty Thursday: We all have the opportunity to reduce our impact on the planet. On Thursday, take action by turning off the lights and unplugging appliances to save energy and learn how to make a reusable grocery bag out of an old T-shirt.

Flourishing Friday: Forests and other non-agricultural lands absorb carbon dioxide emissions, so why not plant a tree. Plant a seed from your lunch (try an apple, cucumber, lemon, or tomato) and make a simple homemade hummingbird feeder to help pollinators.

As “extra credit,” on Friday, April 24 pick up a sugar pine tree seedling from one of five locations around Lake Tahoe and Truckee and plant it. Pick-up locations and planting instructions available at takecaretahoe.org/earth-week.

Take photos or videos throughout the week and share your experiences with your friends, family, teachers, or on social media using #TakeActionTahoe.