Earth Day celebrations, events in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Earth Day will be celebrated all over the world Saturday, April 22, and the Lake Tahoe basin is gearing up to join the festivities and help clean up the lake.

The festivities begin at the Lake Tahoe Community College for South Tahoe’s Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with plenty of activities for the whole family to participate it.

This volunteer-run, nonprofit event is one of the largest environmental education gatherings in the South Lake Tahoe area, and provides local residents and visitors an opportunity to learn about the various environmental issues that are impacting the south shore.

This free event will have live music, earth-friendly booths, a drum circle, an eco-kids zone, along with food trucks from GetRad Pizza and Betty’s Balls.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department will be present with their drug take-back bin, and there will be a free bike valet for this who come by bicycle.

It’s encouraged to bike, bus, or walk to this Earth Day event. If you’re interested in volunteering and giving two or more hours of your time, you will be provided free lunch.

To learn more about this fun festival visit southtahoeearthday.org/earth-day-festival .

Check out our list of other fun events happening for Earth Day below.

Earth Day Community Cleanup in Heavenly Village

Celebrate Earth Day a day early with Heavenly Village from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday, April 21 with a good, old fashioned community clean-up.

As the snow melts and it gets warmer in the basin, there is plenty of trash that is surfacing from the pre-season activities, meaning the city is scattered with litter.

Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe for their 9th annual clean-up, where walk-up participants are welcome. There is also the ability to register online ahead of time.

The group will meet in font of Azul Latin Kitchen on the corner of Lake Tahoe Blvd and Heavenly Village Way, and volunteers will be provided lunch after the clean-up is over.

This event will be postponed or canceled due to weather, so make sure to check http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/event-category/events .

Clean-up materials and gloves will be provided, along with snacks and cool giveaways. Lunch is sponsored by Azul Latin Kitchen.

Make sure to dress accordingly to the weather, and bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

Earth Day Charity Party at Marcus Ashley Fine Art Gallery

Marcus Ashley Fine Art Gallery will be hosting an Earth Day charity party and local artist celebration from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 where there will be catering, live music, and signature cocktails.

Local artists include nature photographer Jon Paul, segmented wood turner Malcolm Tibbetts, and enamelist and jeweler Vick Mathieu.

10% of all proceeds will go to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. RSVP is required and can be done at marcusashley.com or by calling 530-544-4278.

Prepare for a great time with local residents and visitors with live music and an application for the wonderful place that is Lake Tahoe.

To reserve your spot visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-charity-party-and-local-artist-celebration-april-22nd-tickets-520034034797 .

Will & Ivey Boutique Celebrate Earth Day

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m Saturday, April 22, Will & Ivey Boutique will be hosting an Earth Day celebration at the shop.

There will be a princess, crafts, and special guest Colin West, who is the founder of Clean Up the Lake.

This event is perfect for the whole family, so make sure to stop by and celebrate.