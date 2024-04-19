Earth Day events in Tahoe
GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif./Nev. – Multiple Earth Day events are coming up throughout the Tahoe region. You can join one or all and even participate in a week-long challenge. Here’s your guide to Earth Day festivities in Tahoe.
Tahoe Truckee Earth Day April 20
Kids and adults can learn about recycling, composting, alternative energy, and sustainability with hands-on activities. The free event is open to residents and visitors who want to learn more about environmental issues impacting North Lake Tahoe and the Truckee Region. There will be live music music provided by local bands.
- Saturday, April 20
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Village at Palisade Tahoe
Clean Up The Lake Earth Day Celebration April 22
This celebration is hosted by Clean Up The Lake and AlpenGlobal Capital. Trash grabbers and buckets are provided for cleanup activities. There are planned youth activities as well as opportunities to learn about scuba. The day ends with Happy Hour at Jakes on the Lake.
- Monday, April 22
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 700 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145 (In front of the Tahoe City Marina)
- Happy Hour at 4:30 p.m.
Sand Harbor Shoreline Sweep April 22
Sand Harbor State Park is hosting its first annual cleanup event. Volunteers can work alongside Rangers to clean Sand Harbor’s beaches and spaces. The trash collected will become a part of a new display at their visitor center. Arrive early to get a bucket and grabber.
- Monday, April 22
- 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Sand Harbor Visitor Center
9th Annual Keep Tahoe Blue Earth Day Cleanup April 22
The League to Save Lake Tahoe is hosting its annual Earth Day cleanup in South Lake Tahoe. Participants can sign up to be a part of the effort.
- Monday, April 22
- 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Lunch provided
- Stateline, NV
South Tahoe Earth Day Festival April 27
Learn about environmental issues impacting South Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe takes on plastics in Keep Tahoe Blue’s booth themed Lake Tahoe vs. Plastics. There they will discuss litter initiatives and cleanups with a hands-on activity for people to learn about plastics. The free community event will have food and music in addition to its Earth Day activities.
- Saturday, April 27
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Lake Tahoe Community College
Take Care Tahoe’s Earth Week Challenge
Celebrate Earth Day all week long with daily challenges throughout the week, beginning Monday and ending Saturday, April 27, just in time for the South Tahoe Earth Day Festival. Challenges include joining cleanups and filling your reusable water bottle.
- Monday-Saturday
- April 22-27
