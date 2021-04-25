Earthquake shakes Lake Tahoe Sunday morning

The United States Geological Survey shake map from Sunday’s earthquake at Lake Tahoe. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An earthquake shook Lake Tahoe Sunday morning.

At about 8:33 a.m., the United States Geological Survey reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake about 4.3 miles east of Dollar Point on Tahoe’s North Shore, which puts the epicenter squarely in the center of the lake.

The quake’s depth was 1.2 miles.

The quake was followed two minutes later by a 2.8 aftershock about 5.5 miles east of Dollar Point. That was followed nine minutes later by a 2.7 aftershock.

Several minutes after the tremor, about 1,000 people reported feeling the shake. It was felt as far north as Portola and Grass Valley to the west and as far as Fallon and Walker Lake to the east/southeast.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Tribune in January reported that tsunami research is ongoing at Lake Tahoe.