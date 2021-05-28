 Earthquake shakes Tahoe region early Friday morning | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Earthquake shakes Tahoe region early Friday morning

Staff Report

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An earthquake early Friday shook the Lake Tahoe Basin before many were awake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude-2.9 quake at 4:59 a.m. approximately 5.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point on the North Shore which puts the epicenter right under the lake.

The shake was felt in Carson City, Reno and Truckee.

The USGS map showing where people reported feeling the shake. Provided
USGS

 

