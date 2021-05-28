Earthquake shakes Tahoe region early Friday morning
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An earthquake early Friday shook the Lake Tahoe Basin before many were awake.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude-2.9 quake at 4:59 a.m. approximately 5.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point on the North Shore which puts the epicenter right under the lake.
The shake was felt in Carson City, Reno and Truckee.
