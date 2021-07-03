East Fork Fire grows to 565 acres near Woodfords

A view Friday of the East Fork Fire. (Provided by U.S. Forest Service)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The East Fork Fire burning south of Gardnerville and east of Woodfords on the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

has grown to 565 acres as of Friday evening and is 10% contained.

The fire, ignited by lightning on Thursday, July 1, is burning in the steep rugged terrain of Cottonwood Canyon near Horseshoe Bend on the East Fork of the Carson River, about 15 miles south to southeast of Gardnerville and 15 miles east of Woodfords.

On Wednesday, firefighters secured the eastern ridge of the fire from the river moving up slope.

Fire tankers have been dropping retardant on the western edge to keep the fire from cresting the slope.

“The strategy is for firefighters, supported by aircraft, to keep the fire contained within the river drainage, where it is moving upslope from the Carson River,” officials said.

Firefighters are expected to be on scene through the weekend and are asking everyone to stay out of the area.

There are approximately 250 working the fire, five hand crews that are supported by five air tankers, one air attack and five helicopters.

“If you are planning to recreate on public lands over this upcoming holiday weekend, remember that emergencies can happen any time,” fire officials said. “Prepare yourself and your group for the possibility of having to evacuate, in the event of a wildfire. Know your location and how to get out. Plan at least two ways out, you may not always be able to go out the way you came in.”