East Fork Fire near Woodfords grows to 750 acres, 10% contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Burning in a steep and rugged canyon with difficult access for ground crews, the East Fork Fire has grown to 750 acres near Woodfords in the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The fire, located in Cottonwood Canyon near Horseshoe Bend on the East Fork of the Carson River approximately 15 miles east of Woodfords and about 15 miles south of Gardnerville, is 10% contained.

Officials said the strong winds caused the fire to become active on all sides but the retardant and hand lines on the northern and western edges of the blaze held through the wind and strom cells that passed overhead on Saturday.

But the fire gained ground on the east side of the Carson River corridor and crews will be trying to stop the spread along the eastern edge and expect more support on Sunday, officials said.

Airport Road off of California State Route 89 in Alpine County is closed between the junction of Highway 89 and Diamond Valley Road.

Access to Indian Creek Reservoir is closed until further notice.

Officials are warning against launching any rafts or watercraft in the East Fork of the Carson River from Markleeville due to fire on both sides of the river.

The fire, ignited by lightning on Thursday July 1, has five air tankers, one air attack, 10 helicopters, three engines and seven hand crews (approximately 250 personnel) working the blaze.

Firefighters are expected to be on scene through the weekend and beyond and advise everyone to stay out of the area.