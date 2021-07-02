East Fork Fire near Woodfords up to 70 acres

The East Fork Fire is burning approximately 15 miles due east of Woodfords and 15 miles south of Gardnerville. (Provided U.S. forest Service)



Campers along the East Fork of the Carson River were evacuated on Thursday after a 70-acre fire burning near the state line started to spread.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out to notify the campers in the area near the Horseshoe Bend hot springs in the Pine Nuts east of Carson Valley.

The East Fork fire was burning just south of the Nevada state line in Cottonwood Canyon was first reported around 3:09 p.m.

The fire started in the vicinity of several lightning strikes on Wednesday evening.

The plume prompted residents across the Valley to call 911.

A U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said there were two single engine air tankers two helicopters and four handcrews working to extinguish the blaze.

“The East Fork Fire, which was detected by both the Hawkins and Bald Fire cameras, quickly grew from 15 acres to 50 acres,” Spokeswoman Kerry Greene said. “Most of the fire’s growth was to the east.”

Greene said that the fire’s spread toward Douglas County was slowed by rain in the area, which brought cooler damper conditions.

“Firefighters are expected to be on scene overnight and through the weekend,” she said. “Please stay out of the area where firefighters are working.”

The National Weather Service issued several statements warning of severe thunderstorms and flooding on Thursday.

A Fish Springs resident reported water flowing 2 feet deep and 6 feet wide in a tributary to Pine Nut Creek. The creek was still flowing under Fish Springs Road an hour later.

The thunderstorms that chugged around eastern Carson Valley gave Gardnerville a good dousing on their way across the Valley.

Thursday was the third straight day to see thunderstorms around Western Nevada.

“We are experiencing extreme fire weather in the area,” East Fork Fire Marshal Amy Ray said on Thursday evening.

The fire district is asking that residents follow several guidelines to help reduce the chance of wildfire.

“The district encourages everyone to continue to be vigilant with your outdoor activities through the summer,” Ray said. “Preventable wildfires happen every year in our area. Help us keep the community, our properties and environment safe from wildland fire.”