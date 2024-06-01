East Shore Express returning for 2024 summer season

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Transportation District announced the return of the East Shore Express Service beginning June 28, 2024. This season, hourly paid parking will be available at the Tunnel Creek parking lot, located at 1102 Tahoe Blvd. at the Tahoe East Shore Trailhead. This strategic change enhances access and convenience for riders.

The free transit service will operate daily from 10 a.m. to approximately 6:30 p.m., starting June 28 and running through September 2, 2024. The service will operate as a continuous loop with multiple designated eastbound and westbound bus stops. For additional information visit, http://www.eastshoreexpress.com .

Eastbound Stops: Incline Village to Sand Harbor

– Continuous loop service begins at 10 a.m.

– Route start: 76 Gas Station (corner of Northwood Blvd. & Tahoe Blvd./SR 28)

Westbound Stops: Sand Harbor to Incline Village

– Continuous loop service begins at 10:30 a.m.

– Route start: Sand Harbor Visitor’s Center

“The East Shore Express is a vital service connecting residents and visitors alike to the stunning beauty of Lake Tahoe,” stated TTD District Manager Carl Hasty. “By utilizing the Tunnel Creek parking area, we are providing access for all, fostering a seamless experience for those exploring our region.”

TTD encourages all residents and visitors to take advantage of the East Shore Express and other public transit options to reduce congestion and environmental impact in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The Transit App remains the preferred method for accessing Tahoe’s public transportation network, offering real-time updates and trip planning assistance.

For schedules and additional information on Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation (TART) services, please visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com . Riders can also download the TART Connect App for convenient curb-to-curb rides and transfers to the mainline bus system on the North Shore.

Before planning a visit to Sand Harbor, TTD and Nevada State Parks advise checking the State Parks Facebook page for parking availability. Timely updates will ensure a smoother experience for all travelers.

Sand Harbor is closed to incoming visitors after 3 p.m. The last bus from Incline Village is at 3 p.m. Starting at 3:30 p.m., there are only westbound stops. The last bus from Sand Harbor leaves at 6 p.m.

For details on Tahoe Transportation District and its current projects, visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org or call (775) 589-5500.