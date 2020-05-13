Informational signs added to East Shore Trail with help from NV Energy

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Fund partnered with NV Energy Foundation to transform a popular new path into an interpretive trail with 23 new educational signs.

The signs, which are located at various vista points on the East Shore Trail near Incline Village, offer users information on regional history, the environment and local wildlife.

“The Tahoe East Shore Trail has been a collaborative effort since its inception,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund in a press release. “We’re thrilled that NV Energy recognized the value in adding these interpretive signs to enhance the visitor experience and we are so grateful for their contribution. The team at Fallon Multimedia did a tremendous job creating them and we hope they will inspire trail users to become stewards of Lake Tahoe.”

The signs use both pictures and words to tell the stories of Incline Village and Sand Harbor, Tahoe’s Earth history and ecology, how to keep the region’s black bears wild and much more.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Lake Tahoe is the crown jewel of our state and our community, and the NV Energy Foundation is proud to help bring the unique history and features of this stunning trail to light for all who visit it,” said Tony Sanchez, executive vice president of business development and external relations for NV Energy. “The work of the Tahoe Fund to improve and preserve this beautiful area aligns with our own commitment to environmental sustainability. Learn more about the Tahoe East Shore Trail and how you can still leave your legacy on the trail with a trout, bear or your name on the new donor wall at tahoefund.org.”