East Shore Trail parking fees in effect
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — On Tuesday, the Tahoe Transportation District implemented fees to park near Lake Tahoe’s East Shore Trail in Incline Village.
Always part of the Highway 28 Corridor Management Plan, the fee structure rewards early birds and night owls, costing anyone who parks 7-9 a.m. $1 an hour or free 7-11 p.m.
From 9-11 it goes up to $3 an hour weekdays and $4 Friday through Sunday and then to $4 3-5 p.m. weekdays and $4 Friday through Sunday.
Spring fees are in effect until Memorial Day Weekend when summer rates begin.
The district is the lead agency for the East Shore Trail Project, along with the Nevada Department of Transportation and a dozen other agencies.
The fees are designed to encourage people to visit during quieter times.
Parking is prohibited along several stretches on Highway 28 between Spooner Junction and Sand Harbor with motorists who ignore no parking signs or park over the white line subject to fines of $300 or more.
For more information, visit TahoeTransportation.org.
