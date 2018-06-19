Eastbound I-80 closed east of Truckee

Caltrans has closed eastbound Interstate 80 approximately 13 miles east of Truckee near Farad in order to remove a truck and trailer from the Truckee River canyon. The closure is expected to last until 8 a.m., according to a release.

Towing efforts to remove the crashed truck and trailer from the canyon were unsuccessful Monday. A full closure of both freeway lanes is required for the removal.

All eastbound Interstate 80 traffic is being stopped at Highway 267. Towing activities may take several hours. Caltrans anticipates to re-open the freeway at 8 a.m. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.

Significant traffic delays are expected and local highways may be impacted. Motorists are encouraged to plan for delays and adjust their travel time accordingly.