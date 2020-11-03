Eastbound lane closure this week on US 50 in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Caltrans is advising motorists of a lane closure on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe later this week for a pilot project to paint a section of the bike lane green.

The closure is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the eastbound No. 2 lane Thursday between Dunlap Drive and 3rd Street to apply the paint treatment.

Caltrans said the pilot work is in advance of a proposed safety project to install additional lights, pedestrian mid-block crossings, advisory signs and green bike lane treatments at various locations between the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 and Pioneer Trail to increase visibility and reduce collisions through the U.S. 50/Lake Tahoe Boulevard corridor in the city limits.

There were 41 reported collisions, including six fatalities, involving either bicyclists or pedestrians and vehicles through the corridor between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2019.

The proposed safety project is scheduled to start construction in 2023. The project’s draft environmental document will be circulated later in November.

