Easter egg hunts, events at Lake Tahoe

Zephyr Point will be hosting an Easter celebration beginning at 7 a.m. with early services Sunday, April 9.

Provided/ Zephyr Point

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— Easter is right around the corner, and the South Shore is getting in the spirit with plenty of activities perfect for the whole family.

The fun is beginning with Heavenly Village’s 3rd annual Community Easter egg hunt.

The annual Easter egg hunt has been a huge success in the village each year allowing hundreds of kids 10 and under the chance to grab their share of the 15,000 plastic toy and candy filed eggs.

Additionally, multiple eggs contain cash, equaling out to $1,000 total.

“The annual Easter egg hunt is one of our favorite events of the year,” said CEO of The Shops at Heavenly Village Gary Casteel. “We see visitation from across the nation as well as local. The egg hunt is also one of our largest day trip events of the year from our valuable neighbors from the east and west. I can’t stress enough how much we appreciate their visitation. Hope to see you in the village.”

The cost to participate in the hunt is $5 per child, and tickets are limited. All proceeds will go to a local charity.

Children can also enjoy brunch with the Easter Bunny before and after the event at Fire and Ice for just $20. For the adults $14.99 bottomless mimosas are also available.

Additionally, a Build a Bunny station will be setup in the village for just $15 each, and the Easter Bunny will be on site for a meet and greet.

Club 100 will also be on site for a little warm up for the kids prior to charging the egg hunt grounds.

Check out our list of other events happening this Easter holiday in the basin.

Tot Egg Hunt at Kahle Community Park

Get in on the holiday fun early at Kahle Community Park at their Tot Egg Hunt hosted with Tahoe Douglas Firefighter’s Association.

The hunt will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7 at Kahle Community Park and is free. Children ages 0-6 are welcome to join.

The Easter Bunny will be hiding eggs outside, and fire trucks will be available to climb on.

Make sure to bring a basket to collect eggs with and a camera to capture this fantastic event.

Easter egg hunt at the Lake Tahoe Community College

The 54th annual Easter egg hunt hosted by the South Tahoe Optimist Club will be happening at the Lake Tahoe Community College parking lot for free beginning at 10:30 a.m Saturday, April 8.

The day will begin with a costume parade and contest, followed by an Easter bonnet contest.

The egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. by age group, and is open to children 1-11.

Parents will not be allowed to enter any designated hunt areas with their child. Make sure to bring a basket or sack to hold eggs.

The Easter Bunny will visit all activities throughout the day, so make sure to bring your camera.

Easter egg hunt at Tahoe Community Church

At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Tahoe Community Church will be celebrating Easter early with an Easter egg hunt for children ages 1-12 for free.

The hunt will have golden egg prizes, and will be split up among multiple age groups, who will be doing the hunt both indoors and hot.

Free coffee and hot chocolate will be available. This hunt is free and open to the public.

Camp Zephyr Easter Eggstravaganza

Celebrate Easter with Zephyr Point beginning with a sunrise Easter service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9 at the Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center.

Following the sunrise service, free hot drinks will be available, and then the Camp Zephyr Easter Eggstavaganza will begin.

Start the morning with a pancake breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m., followed by an Easter edition morning sing.

At 10 a.m., the egg hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny will begin.

It is free to participate in this event, and it is open to all in the community.

Easter at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Looking to sit down for a nice meal out this season? Head over to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for prix fixe menus at Alpine Union and Park Prime Steakhouse.

Alpine Union will be offering an $80 per person meal with starters of classic tomato bisque or a spring salad, followed by either an au jus infused prime rib, a rum pineapple glazed ham, or a grilled Alaskan salmon with lemon herb butter.

For dessert, guests can enjoy a chocolate mousse cake.

At Park Prime Steakhouse, for $80 per person, guests can begin with either a starter of wilted spinach salad or an apple parsnip soup. Entree choices include a pick between a garlic herb crusted rack of lamb, a pan seared duck breast, or an almond crusted mahi mahi.

Dessert will be a bananas foster bread pudding with maple-vanilla rum syrup.

To make your reservations at either restaurant visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .

Easter Brunch on the lake at the Riva Grill

Enjoy Easter at Riva Grill from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9 with a spectacular champagne brunch.

Reservations are highly recommended. The champagne brunch is $99 per person, the adult brunch is $79 per person, and the kids brunch is $35 per person.

The brunch features a variety of options, ranging from a slow-roasted Angus prime rib carving station, made-to-order omelets, a seafood station, freshly made waffles and french toast, desserts, and more.

To check out the entire menu and make your reservations visit rivagrill.com or call 530-542-2600.