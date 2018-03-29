Easter on the mountain at Squaw, Diamond Peak resorts on Lake Tahoe North Shore

Easter arrives on Sunday, April 1, and for those who want to spend the day on the slopes but still celebrate, Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, along with Diamond Peak, are the places to be.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows kick off the day with an Easter service at High Camp — complete with a continental breakfast — at 7 a.m. before moving to a variety of egg hunts throughout the remainder of the day. Afternoon mountaintop services will be held at 2 p.m. at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows — the former at the top of Big Blue Express and the latter at the top of Roundhouse.

PlumpJack Café, located in the Village at Squaw Valley, will also host festivities.

"Celebrate Easter at PlumpJack Café with a delicious brunch and Easter egg hunt at 11:15 a.m. on the PlumpJack Patio. This special brunch menu features gourmet entrees, sweet and savory sides and spring cocktails!" states the Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows website.

Over at Diamond Peak the fun begins at 9 a.m. with the launch of an egg hunt as lifts open.

"Eggs are hidden all over the mountain, including golden eggs with special prizes in them," according to the resort's website.

Diamond Peak will host an Easter service — led by Tahoe Resort Ministries — at the top of Lakeview Chair at 2 p.m.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows are found at 1960 Squaw Valley Road in Olympic Valley, and Diamond Peak is located at 120 Ski Way in Incline Village.

Learn more about all events and view complete schedules at http://www.squawalpine.com and http://www.diamondpeak.com.