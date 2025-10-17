Eastern Sierra Counseling and Consulting opens new office in South Lake Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In the wake of opening their group practice in Mammoth, Calif., Licensed Clinical Social Worker Daniel Ranson, and his wife, Sarah Vigilante, watched an inspiring documentary called “Paradise Paradox”, a film exploring the mental health crisis in mountain towns. The pair then decided it was time to expand their business into South Lake Tahoe.

Ranson, the Founder of Eastern Sierra Counseling and Consulting (ESCC), lived in Lake Tahoe before going to school to become a therapist and harbored hopes of returning at some point. Talks of opening an office in town eventually became a reality.

Eastern Sierra Counseling and Consulting is now open in South Lake Tahoe Victoria Mastrocola/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“We thought, ‘Let’s see if we can do the same thing and replicate what we’ve done and try to make an impact in this community the way we’ve been able to in Mammoth and Bishop,'” Vigilante said.

Psychiatry in Mammoth was dismal, with failed attempts to keep psychiatrists in the community.

“We decided to tackle that,” said Vigilante. “We’ve been able to hire the first in-person psychiatrist to live in Inyo and Mono County in 15 years.”

ESCC has also worked closely with Mammoth Mountain to set up an Employee Assistance Program that allows all Mammoth Mountain employees to get free mental healthcare through their practice.

“It’s a really special program, and we think it’s had a significant impact on lowering the suicide rates in our county,” Vigilante said. “In addition to that, we respond to critical incidents.”

After a ski patroller was killed on Mammoth Mountain in an avalanche last year, ESCC was on the scene within two hours of the tragedy, providing therapy to the ski patrol team with an entire team of therapists rotating daily for weeks to give care to staff on site.

Not only is ESCC enhancing patients’ lives, the practice is also helping therapists by pulling them from telehealth work to in-person care, an important concept for Vigilante and Ranson.

“A lot of times, therapists are craving and need that human connection as much as the patient does. We also think it’s a higher quality of care,” added Vigilante.

After hiring nearly 40 therapists in the past two years, Vigilante said the process has had a significant influence on the waitlists for counseling care in the community, even offering supervision for prelicensed therapists to get the necessary hours they need to acquire their license.

With four hired therapists and one psychiatrist for their South Lake Tahoe office, ESCC offers therapy to all ages and psychiatric care to adults.

The practice also works with three Medi-Cal programs, providing free care for those with Medi-Cal insurance.

“Our big thing is accessibility. We want high-quality, local and accessible care,” said Vigilante.

Eastern Sierra Counseling and Consulting is now accepting new patients. Their South Lake Tahoe office is located at 2489 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Unit 27. You can visit their website, easternsierracounseling.com , for more information. Call or text 760-709-0262 for an appointment.