Eastern Sierra History Series Sunday features ‘Those That Survived’

Local authors and historians David and Gayle Woodruff will take on the characters of Donner Party organizers and survivors, James and Margaret Reed, on Sunday.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra History Series on Sunday with a Chautauqua style presentation of, “Those That Survived.”

Local authors and historians David and Gayle Woodruff take on the characters of Donner Party organizers and survivors, James and Margaret Reed as they recount the gripping tale of the courageous and heroic efforts of themselves and others who saved the lives of 45 destitute souls.

The 50-minute program is free and will be presented inside at the resort’s heated tent.

Wylder’s Resort will be featuring a lunch special during the program.

For more information, call David Woodruff at 760-920-8061.