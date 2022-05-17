Eastern Sierra history series to feature how Highway 395 was built

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Hotel Hope Valley will continue its free Eastern Sierra history series this weekend with a presentation of “Tales Along El Camino Sierra.”

Using rare and seldom seen photographs, local historian and author David Woodruff will recount the impressive and fascinating efforts promoted by boosters in Eastern California and Western Nevada, to get a modern roadway (U.S. Highway 395) built in their region. From record setting flights over Mt. Whitney to partnering with two World Fairs, the ballyhoo created by the Inyo Good Road Club was amusing, improbable and effective.

The 50-minute presentation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Wylder (formerly Sorensons) located on California State Route 88, one mile east of the Highway 88 and California State Route 89 junction in Hope Valley.

For more information, call 760-920-8061.