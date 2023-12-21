EAT and Drink This Week: AleWorX & Cocktail Corner’s Locals Night

On a typical week, we look to feature a dish and drink separately – a dish that looks to squelch those pangs of hunger and a drink that showcases the many places around the lake to whet your whistle. But, given these two restaurants are neighbors and offering up an affordable option to enjoy both, I thought it would be a good way to let folks know that eating out doesn’t always have to mean taking out a second mortgage to cover the tab.

Of course I’m kidding, but a $20 special for a dish and a drink in Tahoe sounds like a steal. And since these offers are all day every day Monday through Wednesday, you don’t have to wait until dinnertime to lock in the meal. Let’s dive into the options.

Lake Tahoe Aleworx: Pizza and Beer. The pairing is about as classic as milk and cookies this time of year (see Santa reference) and goes pretty darn well with any football game. While you are limited to a one-topping pizza, most of their selection of 30 beers is available to you.

Pizza and beer deals at AleWorX. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

But, that doesn’t mean the offering is any less tasty as there are a slew of options on the table. If you have kids you can’t go wrong with pepperoni but for those of you who want to expand your horizons, you also have the choice of items like bacon, prosciutto, or soppressata, among others. And, if you really wanted to get your freak on, go ahead and hit those anchovies up – just don’t sit next to me if I’m there.

Cocktail Corner: Burger and Cocktail. If pizza and beer isn’t your thing, feel free to hop in next door and check out the selection of burgers and cocktails. If burgers and cocktails aren’t your thing either, all hope is lost for you … again, kidding. Actually, is there anyone who doesn’t like pizza or burgers?

Cocktail Corner offers burger and cocktail deals. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevertheless, all specialty cocktails and well drinks are open game so you can go with a best seller like their Cucumber Splash or a couple of my favorites, like the classic Boston Sour or Bee’s Knees. They don’t call the place Cocktail Corner for nothing, so you’re in good hands with whatever selection you go with.

For the burger, any specialty option is also on the table. If you’re and tangy mood, the Chef’s Burger features toppings like blue cheese and caramelized onions. Or, if you are super hungry and just want a delicious burger to crush, the Bistro Burger is mammoth in both size and flavor and should easily do the trick. Each option comes with your choice of side (salad or fries) so you shouldn’t be leaving hungry.

Whether it’s date night, family night, or you just need to get out of the house with friends, there’s an option for you. Just don’t forget to enjoy yourself – good vibes only.

Lake Tahoe Aleworx has two locations (both have the special offer): 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe and 31 U.S. 50 #105 in Stateline. For additional information visit them online at laketahoealeworx.com . Cocktail Corner is located at 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. Find them on the web at tahoecocktailcorner.com .