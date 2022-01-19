Eat.Drink.Sleep Hospitality receives approval to develop Placerville hotel

PLACERVILLE, Calif. – Eat.Drink.Sleep, a privately-held, San Diego-based company offering integrated hospitality management services, including developing and managing hotels and restaurants, has received unanimous approval from the Placerville Planning Commission for a 106-room hotel located at 3001 Jacquier Road to be named Mackinaw Hotel.

The Makinaw Hotel will have 830 square feet of dedicated restaurant space, 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space and an additional 3,000 square feet of flexible outdoor space.

Additionally, Second Sight Design, announced it has been retained by Visit Bakersfield for social media management and content creation, and continues its work for Mackinaw Hotel, and other clients, from the Wise Ox Butcher and Eatery to Rare Society Solana Beach and University Heights, and Stone’s Casino.

Miller continues, “The Makinaw Hotel is a wonderful marriage of all EDS and Second Sight Design services, from concept development, interior design, identity and branding and hotel operations.”

The property was designed by Eat.Drink.Sleep in partnership with Coston Architects and EDS’ design division, Second Sight Design. The hotel is expected to open in late 2023.

“We recognized the need for a hotel that can provide an elevated guest experience that complements the charm of this location. With over 40 local wineries and Apple Hill nearby, we look forward to creating a welcoming gathering place for both visitors to El Dorado County and locals,” said Brett Miller, CEO of Eat.Drink.Sleep.

The name Mackinaw Hotel is inspired by Snowshoe Thompson, also known as the father of California skiing, delivered the first silver mined from the Comstock Lode, as well as mail between Placerville, Calif. and Genoa, Nev. He sported a Mackinaw jacket to cross the 7,500 foot pass.

The design of the hotel reflects the area’s alpine influences with mountain modern architecture that Eat.Drink.Sleep Hospitality and Second Sight Design Announce Growth preserves a definite sense of place, both visual and historic.

Carefully designed to safeguard the natural beauty of the site while maximizing the Sierra Nevada views, the hotel features traditional stone and timber material matched with a functional and stylish silhouette. Second Sight Design’s scope of work on Mackinaw Hotel includes, design concept, interiors, space planning and branding.

Second Sight Design’s Art Director, Jessica Fassett, says, “Since launching in 2020, we have spearheaded web and logo design, naming, branding, to marketing collateral and packaging, wayfinding, social media management and content creation campaigns for the division’s growing roster of clients. We are excited to be working on our newest client Visit Bakersfield, as well as Makinaw Hotel.”