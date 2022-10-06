EAT This Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Rude Boi Chicken Meltdown Sandwich

This week's featured EAT dish is Alibi Ale Works’ Rude Boi Chicken Meltdown Sandwich.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Sandwiches tend to be my kryptonite — especially during the lunch hour. Not sure why, but I will gravitate towards a sandwich like they have a tractor beam pulling me in almost every time. Not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, or anything, really. But, all I know is that this week’s feature was calling my name when it came time.

The premise for the sandwich is quite simple, but it’s the execution and the flavors that push it to the podium. Starting with the chicken, it gets a jerk seasoning before grilled to perfection. I could tell you what’s in the seasoning, but if you’ve ever seen a recipe for jerk ingredients it reads like Santa’s Christmas list – there’s a lot. If you’ve never indulged in jerk flavors, there’s a lot going on. Picture if sweet, smoky, salty, fruity, and fiery had a baby and that should get you close.

The grilled chicken is joined with melted pepper jack cheese and a mango habanero slaw, all placed in an Italian hoagie roll. Note that I say placed “in” and not on. That’s because this sandwich is huge – one of those unhinge-my-jaw-and-just-go-for-it types. Almost like a massive taco because you have to tilt your head to ensure everything stays in tact.

If you can get all the down, you’ll be rewarded with a juicy, crunchy, spicy, sweet, flavor-banging bite. The heat is calmed tremendously with the mango sweetness and if you’re one for great textures, this sandwich is for you.

I feel like we also should address the elephant in the room and let folks know that this sandwich is only available at the Alibi Incline location. So if that means a road trip for you, at least you know good food and good beer are waiting for your arrival.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .