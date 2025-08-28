EAT This Week: Artemis’ Lamb Gyro

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If someone wanted to celebrate National Gyro Day on September 1 this year, where would you go? Even though there might not be many places around the lake, there is definitely the place, which also happens to be the place we are highlighting in this week’s feature.

Artemis’ Lamb Gyro. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The popular Greek street food is one of the highlights on the menu at Artemis. It all starts in classic rotisserie fashion with a combination of seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, and house made tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a lightly toasted pita and served with a side of fries and dipping sauce.

The lamb is ultra tender, and the dial pegged when it comes to flavor. The onions and tomato provide both texture and freshness and the creamy tzatziki oozes into each and every bite with a tangy punctuation mark. The pita is not to be overlooked. It’s perfectly soft and holds everything together tightly like it is babysitting a newborn baby.

Also, don’t overlook the importance of the side dish here. The restaurant doesn’t win Best Fries every year in the Best of Tahoe contest because they look pretty. The seasoning and texture combined with the dipping sauce make them an iconic Tahoe dish in its own right.

But I don’t want to overshadow the gyro because it the ultimate option at the lake. Besides, National Frech Fry Day was already celebrated back in July. Let the gyro have its day.

Artemis Lakefront Café is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd Ste. 111 in South Lake Tahoe. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at artemislakefrontcafe.com or reach them by phone at 530-542-3332.