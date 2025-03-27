EAT This Week: Audible’s Bo Knows Steak

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve never been to Audible’s, you’re missing out on one of the most fun menus in Tahoe – especially if you’re a sports fan. Each of their items is named after some type of sports icon along with the occasional reference to TV and movies. As in the case of the name of this week’s dish – perhaps the greatest athlete to have ever hit the field: Bo Jackson. But rather than reminisce on the commercial campaign this was tied to, let’s talk about the food.

Audible’s Bo Knows Steak. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I feel like when you call something a steak sandwich, you better deliver on the steak part – and wow, does this dish deliver. The steak in this case is a full-blown rib eye that gets a dousing of their house rub then charred to perfection. Once added to the slightly toasted hoagie roll, it is topped with a combination of grilled onions and mushrooms along with melted Irish cheddar and finished off with a drizzling of A1 aioli.

Steak and mushrooms are a classic pairing, but this is a pairing that feels elevated. Everything about each bite screams flavor and is so addicting that you might blow through this sandwich like Bo through an arm tackle. It’s juicy, earthy, salty, and creamy and the Irish cheddar throws in a quick tangy punch of an exclamation mark with each delicious bite. The steak is really the star of the show. I don’t know what kind of voodoo magic was conducted to get the flavor they do out of it, but I can only say you have to try it for yourself to fully get what I’m saying.

I should also mention the size – it’s huge. Most of you will probably want to knife and fork this beast, but if the mood strikes you, let that inner animal loose and go to town. It’s also served with a tower of hand-dipped onion rings that are slightly sweet with an airy batter for a perfect crunch so the two of them together is a meal and a half.

Like the name of this sandwich says, Bo definitely knows his steak – or I guess we should say Audible’s knows their steak.

Audible’s Sports Bar & Gaming is located at 290 Kingsbury Grade Rd #1 in Stateline. For menu items and general information, visit them online at audiblestahoe.com or reach them by phone at 775-781-1547.