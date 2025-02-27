EAT This Week: Beach Hut Deli’s Malibu Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When the person who delivers fresh bread daily has their own key and is the first person into the restaurant every day, you know the place cares when it comes to having fresh ingredients. Such is the case with the re-opened Beach Hut Deli and getting back in to try one of their menu items took me down memory lane and made me remember why I love their sandwiches – which is what we’re featuring this week.

Speaking of bread, we might as well start there. This sandwich comes on toasted garlic cheese bread and its every bit as delicious as the name sounds. In between the slices is a massive amount of chopped pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, Italian dressing, sliced avocado, and mayo. I opted to swap out the mayo with mustard because I think mustard and pastrami go together as well as a wink and a smile, but you can tailor yours to fit your needs.

The pastrami has just the right amount of smokiness, and with the slight nuttiness from the Swiss, the creaminess from the avocado, and the tangy punch from the mustard and Italian dressing, this sandwich checks all the flavor boxes you need – and then some. The bread is also just the right amount of crispiness, and you really get the cheesy garlic notes coming through.

When I first saw the sandwich, I didn’t think I’d be able to eat it all because of its size, but taste won out in the end, and I devoured the entire thing. I didn’t even hate myself afterward, it was that good.

Beach Hut Deli is located at 1072 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at beachhutdeli.com/store/south-lake-tahoe or reach them via phone at 530-600-0288.