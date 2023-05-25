EAT This Week: Bistro at the Corner’s Chilaquiles

This week's featured EAT dish is Bistro at the Corner's Chilaquiles.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Imagine if we could only order something off the menu if we could pronounce it right. Things like bourguignon, gnocchi, and charcuterie might never make their way to your plate. And forget about Açaí – that would basically become extinct. While this week’s feature falls into that distinction for you, feel free to just point.

Chilaquiles is a fairly classic Mexican dish. But, when it appears on a breakfast or brunch menu, I like to refer to them as breakfast nachos. I mean, who wouldn’t want nachos for breakfast. Sign me up, raise my hand, stamp my passport – I’m in.

The dish starts with a base of house made tortilla chips. They get sautéed with your choice of red or green salsa (either option is great, or ask for both if feeling frisky) then topped with refried black beans, red onions, sour cream, feta cheese, and two eggs any style, which if you read me at all, it’s over easy all day.

If flavors were a pinball machine, your palette would be the pinball. They ping around like a hurricane and explode with textures between the chips and the slightly sweet, but crunchy onion. If you unleash that gooey golden goodness from the eggs, it ramps up the richness factor, only to be equaled in stature by the earthy creaminess from the beans and the spicy-salty-tang three-step from the salsa, feta, and sour cream.

If there were a draft for brunch items, this dish would definitely go in the first round. Where it would ultimately go is probably in the eye of the beholder, but as your area scout for food dishes, I’d try to push you to take it with your first pick.

Bistro at the Corner is located at 2040 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menus and general information visit them online at bistroatthecorner.com or give them a call via phone at 530-600-2751.