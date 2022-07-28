EAT This Week: Bistro at the Corner’s Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

This week's featured EAT dish is Bistro at the Corner’s Prime Dry Aged Ribeye.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I know when it comes to food I’m probably not like most people. I can find joy in just about anything. From high-end fine dining service to a plain old hot dog or boxed mac and cheese, I like a wide range. But, when my belly slaps me upside the head hungry for a good old steak, few things can tame the beast like a ribeye.

I fluctuate back and forth with the ribeye and the porterhouse being my favorite steaks. The porterhouse kind of cheats because it’s really two steaks in one, but lucky for you all, this week its the ribeye — and oh what a delicious ribeye it is.

The Bistro at the Corner gets this 16-ounce cut locally from Overland Meats. The “prime” in the name means it’s carrying the best marbling on the Richter scale, which leads to the most juicy and flavorful meat. Combine that with 14-days of dry aging and your meat is super concentrated with flavor.

I love that the steak gets minimal treatment — it lets the meat speak for itself and each bite has that perfect balance of charred exterior and tenderness. When the first bite leads to a deep exhale that is accompanied by an “ooh,” you might as well take off your shoes and stay a while because you need to resist the urge to mow it down — just take your time and let that flavor course through your veins.

It’s accompanied on the plate with a fantastic Yukon gold mash and seasonal vegetables, but if you eat all your sides and still have steak leftover, I’m going to be super ashamed of you. This dish should be all about the steak — and for good reason.

Bistro at the Corner is located at 2040 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menus and general information visit them online at bistroatthecorner.com or reach them via phone at 530-600-2751.