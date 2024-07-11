EAT This Week: Bruschetta’s Rabbit Pappardelle

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m sure there will be plenty of people who look at this dish and immediately make the decision not to try it because of the mention of rabbit. However, that would be a mistake. Rabbit is a delicious protein and is super common throughout Europe, and in the case of this dish, quite amazing. In fact, it’s probably one of the best dishes I’ve had over the past few months – and I’ve had a lot of dishes.

Bruschetta’s Rabbit Pappardelle. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Let’s start with the pappardelle, because when you get fresh pasta like they are making at Bruschetta, it can make a huge difference. Given the thick ribbons of the pappardelle, there’s a lot of surface area for ingredients to latch on to. So when that surface area gets scratch made treatment, you’re going to taste (and feel) the freshness.

The rabbit ragu is packed with flavor. And when I say packed I don’t mean like those potato chip bags that are half full of air kind of packed. I mean bursting at the seams take your time to open because once you do you might start to lose what’s inside kind of packed. It’s rounded out with tomato, shallot, garlic, thyme, sage, and carrot then topped with fresh grated cheese and cracked black pepper.

Sure, rabbit can get compared to chicken, but it has more personality when it comes to flavor. It carries an earthier flavor with a subtle sweetness and in this dish, it’s lights out when it comes to being juicy while taking on the flavors of each of the ingredients like it was Noah’s ark rounding up animals before the storm.

Often times pasta dishes can feel heavy, but here it carries the flavors that might make it seem heavy, but it does it in a way that keeps it light and fresh, which would make it a perfect punctuation mark on a busy summer day – even as hot as it’s been lately.

Bruschetta is located at 290 Kingsbury Grade Rd #22 in Stateline. For menu and more information visit them online at bruschettatahoe.com or by phone at 775-580-7037.