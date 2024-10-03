EAT This Week: Bruschetta’s Squid Ink Spegatina with Prawns

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I have no idea what anyone thinks about when it comes to squid ink pasta – much less how many people have even had the opportunity to try it. But, when I personally think about it, the first thing that comes to mind is deliciousness – especially when it’s getting made fresh like in this week’s feature from Bruschetta.

For this dish we need to start with the noodles. Squid ink pasta may sound strange to many of you but there’s such an umami quality to it, that to me, it’s quite addicting. The squid ink gives the pasta a gorgeous black color (perfect for heading into October) but it also has a rich and slightly briny flavor, which in this case makes it a perfect partner for the prawns.

The prawns are plump and juicy and along with the spegatina, are paired with garlic, butter, and chili flakes – all swimming in a white wine sauce. It’s equal parts earthy and sweet, which makes for a great juxtaposition of flavors. Plus, any time I’m getting garlic and butter in my Italian food, my belly smiles from love handle to love handle.

Bruschetta’s Squid Ink Spegatina with Prawns Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Even with the earthiness coming through, the whole dish still feels incredibly light. Each component, while complex on it’s own, comes through layer after flavored layer. There’s also no shortage of textures and let’s face it, eating black pasta feels a little bit gangster – in all the best ways possible.

Don’t let the name scare you away – it’s absolutely worth your time. Plus, you can always wash it down with some of their tiramisu, which is always a good way to put a cap on the evening.

Bruschetta is located at 290 Kingsbury Grade Rd #22 in Stateline. For menu and more information visit them online at bruschettatahoe.com or via phone at 775-580-7037.