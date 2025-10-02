EAT This Week: Bruschetta’s Tiramisu

Bruschetta’s Tiramisu

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I typically don’t feature many desserts in this column, mainly because I don’t have that big of a sweet tooth. But when it comes to an Italian classic like tiramisu, it’s usually an itch that I can’t resist scratching. This is absolutely the case in this week’s feature.

With this dish being one of the few desserts I do order, I’ve tried my fair share, and I’ve come to realize that if a tiramisu doesn’t go with the necessary process of soaking the ladyfinger biscuits, then it just doesn’t hit the same for me. Bruschetta understands this step completely and what you get are layers of those coffee-kissed ladyfingers with the creamy, custard-like filling atop a rich chocolatey sauce and dusted with cocoa powder.

Velvety and decadent, this dish is everything I love about tiramisu. The balance of coffee, chocolate and the silky-smooth mascarpone mixture are as harmonious as a church choir and while it is indulgent, it eats surprisingly light and doesn’t weigh you down. And by being chilled to help those flavors meld together, it’s the perfect dessert to enjoy with a side of espresso.

If that’s not enough to put a little pep in your step to punctuate a delicious meal, then maybe you drink too much coffee. If that is the case, then this dish is still up your alley. In fact, it’s likely a must try.

Bruschetta is located at 290 Kingsbury Grade Rd #22 in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at bruschettatahoe.com or via phone at 775-580-7037.