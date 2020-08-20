Eat This Week: Capisce’s ‘The Trio’

EAT this week features Capisce's The Trio.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When thinking of Italian trios, one family definitely comes to mind: the three-headed beast of Don Vito, Sonny and Michael from “The Godfather.” We all know what happened with Fredo, so he doesn’t count.

Here, instead of giving you a single showing of each dish, you get a little taste of each family member’s personality. If I’m comparing each portion to one of those characters, it actually lines up perfectly. You have the spicy pasta (Sonny), the slow layer built lasagna (Michael), and the O.G. ravioli (Don Vito).

Before diving into each, let me point out that you need to come hungry. Or, come with some hiking poles because you may need some help getting around after taking down this Kong-sized plate of food. Like grandma used to say, “If you leave hungry, it’s your fault.” But, enough chitchat.

The spicy pasta is a whirlwind of flavor. Ample bell peppers mixing it up with a zesty soaked linguine give you a nice balance of sweet and heat. Bring some shrimp and Andouille sausage to the party and you have savory taste pockets that are big enough to fit an offer you can’t refuse. Whether than makes sense or not, I don’t care – indulge me with “The Godfather” theme here.

The lasagna gets their signature “gravy’ treatment. Noodles swimming in rich Porcini mushroom red sauce that’s been simmering all day combined with meats and melted cheese goes deep down the field for a flavor bomb.

Then we get to the ravs. Handmade little pillows of perfection, they are simple, yet bold and delicate. Combined with butter and cheese, these are what bring the whole dish together. They can easily scoot over and help take on some of the gravy load, and at the same time, get wrapped up in the linguine to take some of the sting out of the spiciness.

Reading through these comparisons, I may be able to make the case for this dish to carry the nickname of the Godfather Trio? Whaddya think? Ca-peesh?

Capisce? (no, the question mark is not a typo) is located at 178 U.S. Highway 50 in Zephyr Cove. You can visit them online at capiscelaketahoe.com or by phone at 775-580-7500 for more information.