EAT This Week: Burger Me’s Cowboy Burger

Burger Me’s Cowboy Burger

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re any kind of barbecue lover, you’ve probably had some type of variation of a “western” burger. Heck, if you’re just a burger lover you’ve probably dipped your toe in the water on one of these. While this week’s feature is essentially a take on that style, there’s so much goodness going on that if you think you’ve been there, tried that on this style of burger, I’m her to tell you that you need to try this one.

To start, this burger is one that you might need to unhinge your jaw to eat – it’s huge. But once you’re able to smash it down to fit your face you’re going to be rewarded. In between the slightly toasted bun is a third-pound beef patty cooked to a beautiful medium (yes, you can have it however you’d like), smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, fire roasted jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and barbecue sauce.

Sure, these are familiar burger stars but there’s just something about it that stands out and if I were to try and pinpoint it, it would simply be the freshness. For those of you that judge a burger by its juiciness and whether or not it starts to roll down your fingers, you’ll have no issues here.

The onions are super thin and light, but give you a great crunchy texture while also bringing in a little sweetness. Bacon and barbecue sauce are about as chummy of pals there are so to have them interact with all the other ingredients here is like a rewatchable movie that you can return to time and time again. If there were a kicker, it has to be the jalapenos. They bring in a much-welcomed heat but also add to the freshness and amplify the flavor.

I’m not sure if I was super hungry or if I just couldn’t get enough, but I took it down in a matter of minutes. Maybe that’s a little shameful, but it was so delicious I really don’t care. With the weather (finally) heating up and looking like summer is announcing its presence, there’s nothing like the welcoming arms of a burger to ring it in. I suggest you might want to start here.

Burger Me has two locations in the Truckee-Tahoe area: 10418 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee and the recently opened 3838 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Suite 100 in South Lake Tahoe. For food and beverage menus, general information, or all location phone numbers visit them online at burgermeusa.com.