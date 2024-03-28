EAT This Week: Chico’s Burger’s Bacon Cheeseburger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When the burger craving monster attacks, and yes, this is a real thing, it’s always best to feed the beast what it wants and let it lay until the next craving comes along. And if you’re smart, you want to feed it a burger that is fresh and delicious so that it hibernates in peace for a prolonged period of time. This week’s feature is a perfect example.

Chico’s Burger’s Bacon Cheeseburger. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Chico’s version starts out with a special blend of beef patty crafted from nearby Overland Meat and Seafood Company. It gets a go-round on the flat top before placed upon a brioche bun that also gets its turn on the flat top so they’re nice and toasty before the party starts.

The rest of the burger consists of lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese, and their house made Thousand Island dressing. All their ingredients are like “Toy Story” on Rotten Tomatoes – 100% fresh – and you can really taste the difference.

This is a monster of a burger. While you can order it with a second patty, if you do, make sure you haven’t eaten in the past couple days because it’s going to take up some room in the belly. Regardless of size, this burger really falls back on its attention to ingredients – oh, and that game changer that is the Thousand Island dressing. It’s got loads of flavor, textures, and really everything else you would want in a burger.

If you’re one that must consume fries with their burger, you have to give their Cajun fries a shot. Crispy, fluffy and packed with flavor (although not as spicy as they may seem) they certainly have the chops to co-pilot along with this dish … and satisfy the craving monster.

Chico’s Burger is located at 1070 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information you can reach them online at chicos-burger.com or via phone at 530-600-0480.