EAT This Week: Chico’s Burger’s Pastor Street Taco

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

A taco dish from a burger joint? Ab-so-lute-ly. Chico’s Burger not only offers up a handful of amazing burgers (foreshadowing for a future week), but they also bring a few dashes of Mexican flair to the menu – and if you haven’t been there to try out their street tacos, you’re missing out. This week we dive into one of their popular options: pastor.

Chico’s Burger’s Pastor Street Taco. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Their pastor (or al pastor as it’s more commonly referred to) is some of the most flavorful pork that I’ve had. This pork has flavor to burn it’s that jam-packed. It gets the double dose of corn tortillas before getting topped with fresh onions, cilantro, house-made sauce, pineapple, and served with a fresh lime wedge for squeezing. My rule with Mexican dishes is if it’s served with a lime wedge, just do it – don’t ask questions or overthink it.

You also have the option to include one of their fresh salsas – either chipotle or their famous mango habanero. Yes, I tried both and you can’t go wrong with either. Sometimes with chipotle flavor it can get overpowering, but not here. It has a delicate smoke flavor, but just enough to counter balance the spiciness. The mango habanero is equal parts sweet, heat and delicious.

The meat is juicy and the onions add great texture, but the addition of charred pineapple is super unique. That slight caramelization from the sugars in the fruit not only adds another dimension of sweetness, but also a level of freshness.

As far as portions go, you can order as many as you like – one or twenty, whatever works for you. If you remember that old ad campaign from Lay’s potato chips where they said, “Betcha can’t eat just one,” I dare you to try that challenge here. Eat just one and I’m certain you’ll be back at the counter ordering a second – they’re a little addicting.

Chico’s Burger is located at 1070 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information you can reach them online at chicos-burger.com or by phone at 530-600-0480.