Eat This Week: Beach House’s Fish ‘n’ Chips

The Beach House's Fish 'n' Chips is a house special.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Perhaps one of the first true examples of culinary fusion, fish ‘n’ chips has been around since before Thomas Edison gave us the electric light bulb. So why has this dish not really strayed too far from what it was when it was first created? I mean, Taylor Swift has reinvented herself more times than fish ‘n’ chips has. I guess it boils down to what my grandmother used to reiterate: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

It’s definitely not broke down at the Beach House. In fact, it’s their house special, which is another way of saying this is what we do best — and with this dish, it all starts with the fish.

Using the somewhat traditional cod, they use a huge half-pound portion that reminded me of those old chalkboard erasers that your grammar school teacher threw at you to get your attention — or was that just me?

Anyways, it’s dunked into a well-seasoned beer batter and fried to California (golden) perfection. What you get is a light, buttery and crispy exterior that wraps a supremely juicy and flaky piece of fish for a present that your littles would be jealous of on Christmas morning.

The Robin to this Batman is, of course, the chips. I’m not going to go into why chips are the same thing as fries, or, if they’re both made from potatoes, where then does that leave the corn chip? Let’s just say Americans like to make the English language complicated and leave it at that.

Here, they give you the delectable option to upgrade from regular fries to garlic Parmesan rosemary fries. While having traditions is good and all, it’s not as good as the pairing of garlic and fries — so trust me, do the upgrade.

Crunchy on the outside, fluffy inside and loaded with tangy cheese, these fries could make a salad look like the bad guy in the vegetable isle. The rosemary adds just a touch of earthiness that balances out the garlic perfectly.

As an added bonus, you’ll repel vampires for at least a couple hours. And to score points with your better half, share. That way you’ll both be able to tolerate each other and share war stories of what it smells like under your COVID mask. FYI: running to the car is considered acceptable in this case.

The Beach House is located at 4081 Lakeshore Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at beachhousetahoe.com or by calling 530-475-2530.