Eat This Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Pork Carnitas

This week's featured EAT dish is Cold Water Brewery & Grill's Pork Carnitas.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Throughout writing these weekly features, I have called a lot of types of food my favorite. So, in looking at this week’s feature, what’s one more? Because any time you’re talking slow cooked pork, carnitas are probably at the top of my list.

For those of you that are unaware, the translation of carnitas is “little meats.” The little meats in this dish are not only juicy and tender, but carry a wallop in the flavor department. They are joined in the corn tortillas with salsa verde, pickled red onions, radish, and cotija cheese, with a garnish of fresh cilantro. They are served along with a charred lime and elote (more on this in a minute).

Before digging in, you have to spritz things up with the charred lime. Not only does the charring help to round out the bitterness, but it also brightens the sweetness and backs the acidity down — a perfect punctuation mark on the tacos.

I’m always a sucker for tacos. It’s hard to find one I didn’t like. Here, all the components like each other about as much as I like tacos themselves, so tell your mouth to buckle up because the flavor ride is about to begin. Not only do they check multiple boxes on the flavor scale, they also carry great textures. In fact, I think they hit the five-flavor matrix (sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami).

The side of elote, which is essentially Mexican street corn, should not be overlooked. The creaminess joined with the pops of sweetness from the corn while getting swiped up with the tortilla chip is a great alternative to its more basic counterpart – chips and salsa.

I didn’t go as far as adding the elote to the tacos (mainly because it was so delicious on its own), but if you want to rip down that road, I’d imagine you wouldn’t be sorry.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For food menu and beer information visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or by phone at 530-544-4677.